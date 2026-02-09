India's Mega Trade Deals Revolutionize Gujarat's Economy

The landmark India-US trade agreement, succeeded by a comprehensive pact with the European Union, heralds significant economic advantages for India. Pathik Patwari, Chairman of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Gujarat State Council, emphasized its impact on Monday. "Sectors such as seafood, gems, and agriculture in Gujarat will benefit immensely," he told ANI, highlighting the state's key advantages due to its extensive coastline and evolving trade landscapes.

Patwari credited the 2026 Union Budget for accommodating and bolstering these sectors. "With strategic budgetary support and international collaborations, a favorable industrial climate emerges," he asserted.

Particularly, the gems and jewellery sector shows promise, according to Patwari. Gujarat's Surat, renowned as the global diamond export epicenter, stands poised for growth, notably in lab-grown diamonds, with new frameworks amplifying export avenues.

The agricultural discussions during negotiations unveiled concerns, but Patwari assured stakeholders that farmers' interests were safeguarded as articulated in the bilateral statement. "Our farmers' protections were a primary focus," he remarked.

Patwari also touched on India's dynamic energy import strategy, marked by increased oil imports from Russia amid global tensions. As geopolitical alignments shift, the US remains a pivotal partner, confirming India's resilient trade trajectory with recent accords strengthening bilateral ties.

"These developments signify robust momentum in India's trade policies," Patwari concluded, underscoring the long-term prospects for Gujarat's thriving export industries.