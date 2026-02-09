Left Menu

Rail Traffic Disruption: Vande Bharat Train Hits Cattle on Mumbai-Goa Route

Rail traffic on the Mumbai-Goa route faced delays after a Vande Bharat train collided with cattle, damaging overhead equipment. This incident resulted in a disruption lasting about three hours. The train headed to Goa from Mumbai resumed its journey after the damaged equipment was repaired.

Rail traffic was significantly disrupted on Monday along the Mumbai-Goa line after a Vande Bharat train struck cattle, causing damage to the overhead equipment. The collision happened between Kudal and Sindhudurg stations in Maharashtra.

Occurring at 11:30 am, the incident involved the train hitting three bovines that had wandered onto the tracks, officials reported. The collision damaged the pole supporting the overhead equipment (OHE), which supplies power to the train.

The disruption lasted approximately three hours, affecting dozens of services on this busy route. Rail operations began to resume around 2:30 pm after intensive repair work on the affected section. The Vande Bharat Express managed to resume its journey to Goa after dealing with the delays, noted officials from Konkan Railway.

