Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over India-US Trade Deal: A Battle of Tariffs and Commitments

DMK's P Wilson criticizes the government for a perceived 'one-sided' trade deal with the US, disclosing concerns over domestic impacts on manufacturers and farmers. Wilson demands transparency on the agreement's specifics, while BJP's Arun Singh defends its strategic benefits for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:03 IST
Controversy Erupts over India-US Trade Deal: A Battle of Tariffs and Commitments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery debate in the Rajya Sabha, DMK member P Wilson launched a scathing attack on the government for allegedly caving to US pressure in a controversial trade deal. Accusing the authorities of 'abject surrender,' Wilson outlined fears about the severe impacts on India's local farmers and manufacturers.

Wilson stressed the deal's imbalance, highlighting the commitment to purchase $500 billion in American exports over five years, questioning the replacement of domestic goods. He pointed out that while India reduces tariffs on US goods, American tariffs on Indian products like textiles remain intact, affecting industries severely in states like Tamil Nadu.

Opposing views came from BJP's Arun Singh, who portrayed the deal as a testament to India's rising status as a global trade hub. Singh cited positive global recognition, pointing to India's multiple recent international agreements as evidence of the nation's growing economic clout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

 India
2
Congress Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Zilla Parishads

Congress Secures Key Wins in Maharashtra Zilla Parishads

 India
3
EU Sets New Safety Standards for CBD Consumption

EU Sets New Safety Standards for CBD Consumption

 Italy
4
Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026