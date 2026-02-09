Controversy Erupts over India-US Trade Deal: A Battle of Tariffs and Commitments

In a fiery debate in the Rajya Sabha, DMK member P Wilson launched a scathing attack on the government for allegedly caving to US pressure in a controversial trade deal. Accusing the authorities of 'abject surrender,' Wilson outlined fears about the severe impacts on India's local farmers and manufacturers.

Wilson stressed the deal's imbalance, highlighting the commitment to purchase $500 billion in American exports over five years, questioning the replacement of domestic goods. He pointed out that while India reduces tariffs on US goods, American tariffs on Indian products like textiles remain intact, affecting industries severely in states like Tamil Nadu.

Opposing views came from BJP's Arun Singh, who portrayed the deal as a testament to India's rising status as a global trade hub. Singh cited positive global recognition, pointing to India's multiple recent international agreements as evidence of the nation's growing economic clout.

(With inputs from agencies.)