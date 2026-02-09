Aviation Turbulence: Indian Airlines Face Rs 5,289.73 Crore Loss

Indian aviation faced significant financial challenges last year, with total losses mounting to Rs 5,289.73 crore. Air India Group contributed the largest portion, recording losses amounting to a staggering Rs 9,808.12 crore.

However, not all airlines were in the red. Four operators, including IndiGo, Blue Dart, Star Air, and IndiaOne Air, managed to report profits, bringing some relief to the industry. IndiGo led the way with an impressive Rs 7,253.30 crore profit.

The aviation market remains deregulated, allowing airlines to determine fares based on supply and demand metrics, as per the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol. This pricing freedom impacts the financial landscape of airlines.

