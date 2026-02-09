Left Menu

Aviation Turbulence: Indian Airlines Face Rs 5,289.73 Crore Loss

Indian airlines reported a collective loss of Rs 5,289.73 crore for the last financial year, with Air India Group's loss at Rs 9,808.12 crore. Four operators saw profits: IndiGo, Blue Dart, Star Air, and IndiaOne Air. Airline fares are deregulated and determined by market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:13 IST
Aviation Turbulence: Indian Airlines Face Rs 5,289.73 Crore Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian aviation faced significant financial challenges last year, with total losses mounting to Rs 5,289.73 crore. Air India Group contributed the largest portion, recording losses amounting to a staggering Rs 9,808.12 crore.

However, not all airlines were in the red. Four operators, including IndiGo, Blue Dart, Star Air, and IndiaOne Air, managed to report profits, bringing some relief to the industry. IndiGo led the way with an impressive Rs 7,253.30 crore profit.

The aviation market remains deregulated, allowing airlines to determine fares based on supply and demand metrics, as per the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol. This pricing freedom impacts the financial landscape of airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes India-US Trade Framework Amid Parliamentary Disruptions

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes India-US Trade Framework Amid Parliamentary Disrup...

 India
2
AI's Role in Health Decisions: More Hype Than Help?

AI's Role in Health Decisions: More Hype Than Help?

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Microphone in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Microphone in Jammu and Kashmir Assembl...

 India
4
Tragic End for Young Shooting Star: Sambhaji Patil Dies in Road Accident

Tragic End for Young Shooting Star: Sambhaji Patil Dies in Road Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026