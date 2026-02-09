Left Menu

Trade Deal Turmoil: US-India Agreement Sparks Outcry in Kashmir

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami criticizes the recent India-US trade deal, highlighting its potential adverse effects on India's agricultural sector, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. He calls for balanced industrial development, improved resource mobilisation, and better support for farmers and workers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
M Y Tarigami, the CPI(M) leader, voiced sharp criticism of the recent India-US trade deal during a budget discussion on Monday. He argued that the agreement would harm India's agricultural sector, notably affecting the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami claimed the deal compromises national sovereignty by favoring American interests. He highlighted how Indian farmers, especially apple, peanut, and soybean growers, face unfair competition due to the lack of adequate safeguards. This trade pact allows American agricultural products into India at zero tariffs while maintaining an 18% tariff on Indian goods entering the US market.

He emphasized the need for legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) and condemned the imbalance in industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. Tarigami also called for better local resource mobilisation and adequate social security measures for workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

