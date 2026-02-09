Trade Deal Turmoil: US-India Agreement Sparks Outcry in Kashmir

M Y Tarigami, the CPI(M) leader, voiced sharp criticism of the recent India-US trade deal during a budget discussion on Monday. He argued that the agreement would harm India's agricultural sector, notably affecting the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami claimed the deal compromises national sovereignty by favoring American interests. He highlighted how Indian farmers, especially apple, peanut, and soybean growers, face unfair competition due to the lack of adequate safeguards. This trade pact allows American agricultural products into India at zero tariffs while maintaining an 18% tariff on Indian goods entering the US market.

He emphasized the need for legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) and condemned the imbalance in industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. Tarigami also called for better local resource mobilisation and adequate social security measures for workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)