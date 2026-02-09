Left Menu

Union Budget Controversy: Clash of Interests in India

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, arguing that it neglects India's villages, farmers, and underprivileged communities. He highlighted budget cuts for essential sectors and expressed concerns over the India-US trade deal. The debate also featured input from members across various parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:11 IST
Union Budget Controversy: Clash of Interests in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the Union Budget, claiming that it neglects the needs of villages, farmers, and underprivileged communities in India. Surjewala asserted that the government has sacrificed farmers' interests under the India-US trade agreement.

Highlighting the Budget's provisions, Surjewala stated that key schemes, such as the Cotton Technology Mission and others, received minimal or zero allocations. He also pointed out the Namo Drone Didi scheme's inefficiencies, with a substantial part of its budget unutilized, and questioned the ambiguous terms of the trade deal.

The discussion saw participation from various parties, including the CPI-M, SP, and BJP, who addressed issues ranging from job creation and high taxation on industries to economic autonomy and the fluctuating foreign investment landscape. The budget, described by some members as 'hollow,' sparked a wide-ranging debate on economic priorities and implementation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Surrounds Triple Deaths in Delhi Car Incident

Mystery Surrounds Triple Deaths in Delhi Car Incident

 India
2
Perk Up Your Brain: The Surprising Benefits of Coffee and Tea

Perk Up Your Brain: The Surprising Benefits of Coffee and Tea

 Global
3
Delhi's Push for E-Rickshaw Regulation: Clearing Roads & Securing Livelihoods

Delhi's Push for E-Rickshaw Regulation: Clearing Roads & Securing Livelihood...

 India
4
BSE Soars: Achieves Record Profits with Equity Surge

BSE Soars: Achieves Record Profits with Equity Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026