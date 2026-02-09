Union Budget Controversy: Clash of Interests in India
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, arguing that it neglects India's villages, farmers, and underprivileged communities. He highlighted budget cuts for essential sectors and expressed concerns over the India-US trade deal. The debate also featured input from members across various parties.
In a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the Union Budget, claiming that it neglects the needs of villages, farmers, and underprivileged communities in India. Surjewala asserted that the government has sacrificed farmers' interests under the India-US trade agreement.
Highlighting the Budget's provisions, Surjewala stated that key schemes, such as the Cotton Technology Mission and others, received minimal or zero allocations. He also pointed out the Namo Drone Didi scheme's inefficiencies, with a substantial part of its budget unutilized, and questioned the ambiguous terms of the trade deal.
The discussion saw participation from various parties, including the CPI-M, SP, and BJP, who addressed issues ranging from job creation and high taxation on industries to economic autonomy and the fluctuating foreign investment landscape. The budget, described by some members as 'hollow,' sparked a wide-ranging debate on economic priorities and implementation strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
