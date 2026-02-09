Gulf Oil Lubricants Sees Revenue Surge Amid Decline in Profits
Gulf Oil Lubricants India registered a 21.45% drop in standalone PAT at Rs 77.11 crore for the December quarter, while revenue rose over 10%. The company achieved record high volumes and growth in B2C and B2B segments, supported by a strong product mix and execution capabilities.
On Monday, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, a Hinduja Group affiliate, announced a 21.45% decrease in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 77.11 crore for the December quarter. In contrast, revenue for the same period increased by 10.28% to Rs 999.92 crore, up from Rs 904.88 crore the previous year.
The company's EBITDA rose by 6.60% to Rs 130.27 crore, marking a quarter characterized by all-time high volumes and revenue. This growth was driven by strong demand and sales following a prolonged monsoon season, according to CEO Ravi Chawla.
Lubricant volume grew by 8%, outperforming the industry standard, particularly in B2C sectors such as passenger car motor oil and agriculture. The OEM Franchise Workshops business also saw significant growth, highlighting the company's robust execution capabilities, CFO Manish Gangwal noted.
