Left Menu

Gulf Oil Lubricants Sees Revenue Surge Amid Decline in Profits

Gulf Oil Lubricants India registered a 21.45% drop in standalone PAT at Rs 77.11 crore for the December quarter, while revenue rose over 10%. The company achieved record high volumes and growth in B2C and B2B segments, supported by a strong product mix and execution capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:23 IST
Gulf Oil Lubricants Sees Revenue Surge Amid Decline in Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, a Hinduja Group affiliate, announced a 21.45% decrease in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 77.11 crore for the December quarter. In contrast, revenue for the same period increased by 10.28% to Rs 999.92 crore, up from Rs 904.88 crore the previous year.

The company's EBITDA rose by 6.60% to Rs 130.27 crore, marking a quarter characterized by all-time high volumes and revenue. This growth was driven by strong demand and sales following a prolonged monsoon season, according to CEO Ravi Chawla.

Lubricant volume grew by 8%, outperforming the industry standard, particularly in B2C sectors such as passenger car motor oil and agriculture. The OEM Franchise Workshops business also saw significant growth, highlighting the company's robust execution capabilities, CFO Manish Gangwal noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

 India
2
Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

 India
3
EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

 Belgium
4
Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026