Gulf Oil Lubricants Sees Revenue Surge Amid Decline in Profits

On Monday, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, a Hinduja Group affiliate, announced a 21.45% decrease in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 77.11 crore for the December quarter. In contrast, revenue for the same period increased by 10.28% to Rs 999.92 crore, up from Rs 904.88 crore the previous year.

The company's EBITDA rose by 6.60% to Rs 130.27 crore, marking a quarter characterized by all-time high volumes and revenue. This growth was driven by strong demand and sales following a prolonged monsoon season, according to CEO Ravi Chawla.

Lubricant volume grew by 8%, outperforming the industry standard, particularly in B2C sectors such as passenger car motor oil and agriculture. The OEM Franchise Workshops business also saw significant growth, highlighting the company's robust execution capabilities, CFO Manish Gangwal noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)