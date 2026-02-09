A new report from the French government advisory body, Haut-Commissariat à la Stratégie et au Plan, suggests the European Union should consider a 30% tariff on Chinese goods or a 30% depreciation of the euro against the renminbi. This comes in response to the increasing influx of cheaper, high-quality Chinese products.

The report highlights industries essential to Europe, such as automotive and chemicals, as being particularly vulnerable to Chinese competition. It notes that current EU trade-defense mechanisms are inadequate to address the challenge, urging a significant policy overhaul.

Amid these discussions, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure has hinted at the possibility of addressing currency-market volatility during France's presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to tackle global economic disparities.