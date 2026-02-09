Europe's Strategic Response to Chinese Import Surge
A French strategy report suggests Europe's response to Chinese import pressures could entail either a 30% tariff on Chinese goods or euro depreciation against the renminbi. With sectors like cars and chemicals at risk, the report calls for decisive action amid Chinese competitive advancements and currency dynamics.
A new report from the French government advisory body, Haut-Commissariat à la Stratégie et au Plan, suggests the European Union should consider a 30% tariff on Chinese goods or a 30% depreciation of the euro against the renminbi. This comes in response to the increasing influx of cheaper, high-quality Chinese products.
The report highlights industries essential to Europe, such as automotive and chemicals, as being particularly vulnerable to Chinese competition. It notes that current EU trade-defense mechanisms are inadequate to address the challenge, urging a significant policy overhaul.
Amid these discussions, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure has hinted at the possibility of addressing currency-market volatility during France's presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to tackle global economic disparities.