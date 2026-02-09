Air Europa Resumes Flights Amid Venezuela-U.S. Tensions

In a move signaling a gradual return to normalcy, Spanish carrier Air Europa has announced plans to restart flights from Madrid to Caracas. The airline had suspended its services last November amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Flights are scheduled for February 17, 20, and 22, but a complete resumption of its five weekly flights remains uncertain.

The suspension followed the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's warning about a potentially hazardous situation flying over Venezuela, long before the January 3 U.S. military operation resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on drug trafficking charges. President Donald Trump later said discussions with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, might pave the way to reopening Venezuelan airspace.

Spain's flag carrier Iberia, having halted its service to Caracas concurrently with Air Europa, plans to restart operations by April. Plus Ultra, another airline, aims to resume its Madrid-Caracas route on March 3, with initially two weekly flights. Both airlines indicate a cautious yet optimistic outlook in normalizing their operations in the region.

