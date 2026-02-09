Left Menu

Air Europa Resumes Flights Amid Venezuela-U.S. Tensions

Air Europa plans to gradually resume flights from Madrid to Caracas after suspending them due to U.S.-Venezuela tensions. Scheduled flights start in February, but full service resumption has not been announced. Iberia and Plus Ultra also intend to restart flights in the coming months.

Air Europa Resumes Flights Amid Venezuela-U.S. Tensions
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a move signaling a gradual return to normalcy, Spanish carrier Air Europa has announced plans to restart flights from Madrid to Caracas. The airline had suspended its services last November amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Flights are scheduled for February 17, 20, and 22, but a complete resumption of its five weekly flights remains uncertain.

The suspension followed the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's warning about a potentially hazardous situation flying over Venezuela, long before the January 3 U.S. military operation resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on drug trafficking charges. President Donald Trump later said discussions with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, might pave the way to reopening Venezuelan airspace.

Spain's flag carrier Iberia, having halted its service to Caracas concurrently with Air Europa, plans to restart operations by April. Plus Ultra, another airline, aims to resume its Madrid-Caracas route on March 3, with initially two weekly flights. Both airlines indicate a cautious yet optimistic outlook in normalizing their operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

