Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weakening

The yen strengthened following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory, reversing a string of losses. The dollar weakened after Chinese regulators advised reducing U.S. Treasury exposure. Traders are anticipating policy shifts amid the nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed chair and other geopolitical financial developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 02:03 IST
The Japanese yen recorded a significant strengthening on Monday following the election victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, putting an end to its six-day losing streak. In contrast, the U.S. dollar saw a decline after reports surfaced that Chinese regulators instructed financial institutions to reduce their holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds.

Eugene Epstein, head of structuring for North America at Moneycorp, emphasized the noticeable impact of Japan's political changes on global markets. Meanwhile, Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, confirmed the government's vigilant monitoring of currency movements following the coalition's victorious outcome. The yen also recovered from its lowest points against other currencies, having recently reached record lows against the Swiss franc and nearing its weakest since the euro's inception.

In tandem, the Chinese yuan rose to its highest in 33 months against the dollar, further pressuring the U.S. currency. As traders assess potential monetary policy changes with Kevin Warsh's nomination as the Fed chair, global markets are poised for shifts. Observations indicated a 17.8% chance of a rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting, as reported by CME Group's FedWatch tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

