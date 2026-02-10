Left Menu

Trump's Threats Loom Over U.S.-Canada Bridge Amid Trade Tensions

President Trump threatened to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, escalating trade tensions with Canada. His demands include compensation for U.S. contributions and better treatment in trade. The bridge, crucial for U.S.-Canada trade, is nearing completion but faces geopolitical hurdles.

Updated: 10-02-2026 05:57 IST
In a bold move reflecting ongoing trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to block the opening of the $4.6 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge. Citing issues like Canadian tariffs and trade negotiations with China, Trump demands that Canada compensate the U.S. for its role in the bridge's creation.

The bridge, funded largely by Canada and on the verge of completion, promises to alleviate congestion at the U.S.-Canada border, a trade route handling $126 billion in value. Its construction, initially sanctioned by Michigan's government bypassing traditional processes, now faces potential setbacks due to international political friction.

Local officials, like Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, warn against the repercussions of suspending the bridge's operations, underscoring impacts on business costs and supply chains. Meanwhile, Trump's trade stance remains firm, with threats of tariffs looming over Canada's recent diplomatic moves with China and its aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

