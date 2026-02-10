Left Menu

Foreign Investments Revitalize Indian Stock Market: Indices Surge as Investor Optimism Grows

The Indian stock market opened positively on Tuesday, driven by returning foreign inflows and heightened investor confidence. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices saw modest gains. Strength in broader market indices and renewed buying from foreign portfolio investors fueled optimism, alongside expectations following the US-India framework trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:24 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock market experienced an optimistic start on Tuesday, fueled by an influx of foreign investments and strengthened investor confidence. Both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex indices opened in green territory, driven by broader market strength and renewed buying interest from foreign portfolio investors.

Ajay Bagga, a market expert, noted that Indian stock futures signaled a positive opening. This sentiment could be further solidified as foreign portfolio investors transition to net buyers in February. The broader Indian indices outshined the mainboard indices, a trend encouraging for market participants.

Sectorally, mixed signals were evident. Nifty Auto, Pharma, and PSU Bank sectors saw gains, while FMCG, IT, and Metal sectors faced slight pressures. In commodities, gold prices remained elevated, while silver declined. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks in the Straits of Hormuz briefly influenced global oil market sentiments, adding to the dynamic trade scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

