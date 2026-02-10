IFC Backs Compartamos Banco to Expand Credit for Women Entrepreneurs in Peru

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has approved a new investment in Compartamos Banco to expand access to finance for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in Peru, with a strong focus on women-owned businesses and inclusive economic growth.

The investment supports Peru’s broader efforts to strengthen financial inclusion, boost entrepreneurship and create jobs, particularly among segments traditionally excluded from the formal financial system.

Boosting Finance for Women-Led Micro and Small Enterprises

Compartamos Banco, part of the Gentera Group, serves more than 1.4 million clients across 23 regions in Peru and is a market leader in group lending, an innovative model that currently reaches 53 percent of its clients.

Under the IFC-backed investment:

75 percent of loan proceeds will be allocated to women-owned MSEs (WMSEs)

85 percent of the bank’s portfolio is dedicated to micro and small enterprises

64 percent of the portfolio by volume and 76 percent by number of clients already correspond to women-owned businesses

The investment builds on Compartamos Banco’s established track record in serving women entrepreneurs and low-income business owners.

“IFC’s support validates the strength of our business model and enables us to continue expanding access to credit for those who have traditionally been excluded from the financial system,” said César Sanguinetti, Chief Financial Officer of Compartamos Banco.“Our goal is clear: to reach more entrepreneurs with responsible solutions that generate long-term economic and social impact.”

Unlocking Inclusive Growth and Job Creation

Elizabeth Martínez de Marcano, IFC Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, said the partnership reflects IFC’s commitment to inclusive growth in emerging markets.

“By expanding access to credit for micro and small enterprises, especially those led by women, we are helping to unlock Peru’s economic potential, create jobs, and foster more inclusive growth,” she said.“This project exemplifies IFC’s commitment to supporting innovative financial institutions that drive positive change.”

Supporting the Backbone of Peru’s Economy

Micro and small enterprises are central to Peru’s economy, accounting for:

more than 99 percent of all firms

around 85 percent of total employment, according to Peru’s National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI)

Despite their importance, over 70 percent of MSEs operate informally, restricting access to credit, investment and growth opportunities.

With IFC’s support, Compartamos Banco will continue expanding its reach by leveraging:

its extensive branch network

digital financial services

tailored products designed for micro-entrepreneurs and women-led businesses

Expanding Financial Inclusion Nationwide

The investment is expected to help more entrepreneurs formalise their businesses, improve productivity and resilience, and contribute to sustainable economic development across Peru.

IFC officials say the partnership strengthens the country’s financial ecosystem while advancing opportunities for women entrepreneurs — a key driver of inclusive and resilient growth.