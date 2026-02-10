Left Menu

Rail Revolution: Kerala's Transit Transformation

Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced that the central government has sanctioned two railway projects in Kerala. The Alappuzha-Ambalappuzha line will be doubled, and a Palakkad town-Parali bypass line constructed. These initiatives aim to alleviate travel issues and boost Kerala's development through improved infrastructure and revenue generation.

The Union Minister of State, Suresh Gopi, confirmed on Tuesday that two critical railway projects have received approval from the central government, marking a significant advancement for Kerala's infrastructure. These projects are poised to address travel inconveniences and invigorate economic growth within the state.

The minister, who is also responsible for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, detailed that Rs 324.16 crore has been allocated for the doubling of the Alappuzha-Ambalappuzha line. This 12.66-kilometer project aims to relieve congestion along the Ernakulam-Thuravoor-Kayamkulam route, promising to introduce nine new daily passenger trains and facilitate smoother goods movement, thereby bolstering railway revenue.

Additionally, Rs 163.57 crore is set for the construction of a 1.8-kilometer Palakkad town-Parali bypass line. This development is expected to cut travel time significantly, improving punctuality and efficiency for both passenger and freight trains toward Shornur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Pollachi. These enhancements reflect a pivotal investment in Kerala's transportation network.

