AAIB Seeks New Leadership Amid Investigation Surge
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) invites applications for the Director General and 23 officer posts as it manages over 20 aircraft accident investigations, including a tragic Air India crash. Current Director General G V G Yughandar's tenure will end this year, prompting a call for new candidates by March 23.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is in search of new leadership, calling for applications for the roles of Director General and 23 officers. This announcement comes as the agency handles more than 20 ongoing aircraft accident investigations, among them the Air India crash that tragically claimed 260 lives last June.
With its current Director General G V G Yughandar's term set to conclude later this year, the AAIB has issued a vacancy circular dated February 7, marking a March 23 deadline for submissions. The posts are filled on a deputation basis, reflecting the agency's structured approach to leadership.
Further, 23 director and officer-level posts including 8 Safety Investigation Officers are also available, as stated in another circular. The AAIB, tasked with classifying safety occurrences in Indian airspace, has conducted probes into 19 aircraft accidents over the past year, showcasing its crucial role in enhancing aviation safety.
