Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media Expands into Curated Events and Marketing

Bright Outdoor Media Limited expands its integrated media capabilities by venturing into curated events and experiential marketing. In 2025, the company launched four key events aimed at strengthening brand engagement, supporting its strategic shift towards comprehensive media solutions encompassing outdoor, digital, and event platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:56 IST
Bright Outdoor Media Expands into Curated Events and Marketing
Bright Outdoor Media Spreads Its Wings into Curated Events: Building the Next Growth Engine!. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bright Outdoor Media Limited, India's pioneering listed outdoor media company, is making significant strides in the media industry by diversifying into curated events and experiential marketing.

Boosting its integrated media spectrum, Bright expanded into the sector by executing four landmark events in 2025. These occasions underscored the firm's expertise in orchestrating large-scale engagements with a focus on cultural, educational, real estate, and entertainment fields.

The strategic shift aligns with Bright's 360-degree media advertising solutions, offering a comprehensive suite encompassing Out-of-Home (OOH), television, print, radio, digital, cinema, public relations, activations, and marquee events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IDF Dismantles Terrorist Arsenal in Southern Syria

IDF Dismantles Terrorist Arsenal in Southern Syria

 Israel
2
Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

Call for Regulation: Bridging Promise and Peril in India's Gaming World

 India
3
Family or Focus? India's T20 World Cup Challenge

Family or Focus? India's T20 World Cup Challenge

 India
4
AstraZeneca Eyes Steady Profit Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

AstraZeneca Eyes Steady Profit Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026