Bright Outdoor Media Expands into Curated Events and Marketing

Bright Outdoor Media Limited, India's pioneering listed outdoor media company, is making significant strides in the media industry by diversifying into curated events and experiential marketing.

Boosting its integrated media spectrum, Bright expanded into the sector by executing four landmark events in 2025. These occasions underscored the firm's expertise in orchestrating large-scale engagements with a focus on cultural, educational, real estate, and entertainment fields.

The strategic shift aligns with Bright's 360-degree media advertising solutions, offering a comprehensive suite encompassing Out-of-Home (OOH), television, print, radio, digital, cinema, public relations, activations, and marquee events.

(With inputs from agencies.)