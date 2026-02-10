Left Menu

Rising Confidence: Indian Family Businesses Eye Global Leadership with Strategic Shifts

Indian family-owned businesses exhibit strong confidence and expansion plans, according to a PwC survey. Despite ambitious growth outlooks, these businesses are urged to enhance technology adoption and governance. The survey highlights optimism and resilience amid global trends, emphasizing the strategic use of family capital and the need for structural reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:11 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey by PwC highlights a wave of confidence among Indian family-owned businesses as they prepare for ambitious expansion in the coming years. Despite their optimism, these enterprises exhibit caution in adopting new technologies. Comparatively, Indian family businesses showcase more optimism for growth than their global counterparts, demonstrating resilience against global trends.

Key findings from the report urge these businesses to ramp up investments in technology. Although Indian family firms have a stronger growth outlook, bolstered by 55% expecting significant expansion in the next two years, there is a noted need for better utilization of technology as a competitive edge.

The survey also identified crucial areas for development, such as transitioning towards intelligence-led decision-making and governance improvements. While family capital remains a strategic advantage, structural priorities like succession planning and governance modernisation arise as critical issues to address. The overarching sentiment is one of confidence paired with a call for deeper reforms.

