Forging a New Path: Maulik Shah's Precision-Driven Vision

In the backdrop of India's thriving manufacturing landscape, Maulik Shah stands out for choosing the road less traveled. Instead of stepping into a ₹110 crore family business, Shah forged his own path by founding Aditya Engimach, a Rajkot-based manufacturing titan, in 2010.

Specializing in high-spec forged and precision-engineered components, the company serves vital sectors such as defense, aerospace, and railways. With a 90,000 sq. ft. facility and global clients, Aditya Engimach has positioned itself as a critical domestic supplier, aiding India in its 'Make in India' mission.

Shah's vision emphasizes precision, reliability, and global competitiveness. Underpinning this philosophy is a broader national agenda to build manufacturing capability, reduce import dependence, and create skilled jobs, in line with shifting international trade dynamics, particularly those involving the US.

