Forging a New Path: Maulik Shah's Precision-Driven Vision
Maulik Shah, founder of Aditya Engimach, chose entrepreneurship over joining his family business. He established a high-spec manufacturing firm in 2010 that serves critical sectors such as defense and aerospace. His venture is part of India's broader goal to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce import reliance.
In the backdrop of India's thriving manufacturing landscape, Maulik Shah stands out for choosing the road less traveled. Instead of stepping into a ₹110 crore family business, Shah forged his own path by founding Aditya Engimach, a Rajkot-based manufacturing titan, in 2010.
Specializing in high-spec forged and precision-engineered components, the company serves vital sectors such as defense, aerospace, and railways. With a 90,000 sq. ft. facility and global clients, Aditya Engimach has positioned itself as a critical domestic supplier, aiding India in its 'Make in India' mission.
Shah's vision emphasizes precision, reliability, and global competitiveness. Underpinning this philosophy is a broader national agenda to build manufacturing capability, reduce import dependence, and create skilled jobs, in line with shifting international trade dynamics, particularly those involving the US.
