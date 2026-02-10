Left Menu

AI Campaign Transforms Life Insurance Flexibility with Rahul Dravid

Shriram Life Insurance Company launches the 'Zaroorat Jaisi, Policy Vaisi' campaign featuring Rahul Dravid. Using AI technology, SLIC aims to enhance the flexibility of term plans with the introduction of Flexi Shield, catering to evolving customer needs. The campaign targets 35-44-year-olds across various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:47 IST
Shriram Life Insurance Company has pioneered a cutting-edge brand campaign, 'Zaroorat Jaisi, Policy Vaisi,' starring cricket legend Rahul Dravid. Utilizing advanced AI by TrueFan AI, this initiative quickly generated localized versions in six languages, making production more efficient and adaptable than before.

Crafted by Leo Burnett, this campaign highlights technological prowess while challenging the traditional 'inflexibility' associated with life insurance. Introducing the Flexi Shield term plan, SLIC offers dynamic cover options that evolve with life stages such as marriage, childbirth, and home ownership. This plan allows policy enthusiasts to adjust cover amounts and benefit from premium holidays.

Shriram Life's Managing Director, Casparus J.H. Kromhout, emphasizes the necessity of flexibility in today's protection solutions. Targeted at audiences aged 35–44 in various Indian states, the campaign demonstrates a commitment to accessible, adaptable insurance products, thus advancing SLIC's digital transformation.

