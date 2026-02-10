Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exemption

The Andhra Pradesh government exempts over Rs 20 crore in stamp duty and registration fees to assist BPCL in establishing a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex in Nellore district. Over 600 acres will be transferred from Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to APIIC, then to BPCL, aiding a significant investment initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exemption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has waived stamp duty and registration fees exceeding Rs 20 crore to aid Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in setting up a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district.

This exemption relates specifically to the transfer of over 600 acres of land within Chevuru village, facilitating BPCL's ambitious project. Originally issued over a year ago, Andhra Pradesh committed to providing financial incentives covering 75% of capital expenditure for this undertaking.

The state's economic strategy under Industrial Development Policy 4.0 includes such incentives to foster large-scale investments, anticipating nearly Rs 97,000 crore in injection for the refinery, alongside substantial employment generation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

 Germany
2
South Korea's Medical Admissions Surge: A Step Towards Resolving Physician Shortages

South Korea's Medical Admissions Surge: A Step Towards Resolving Physician S...

 South Korea
3
Bas de Leede's All-Round Brilliance Propels Netherlands to Victory Over Namibia

Bas de Leede's All-Round Brilliance Propels Netherlands to Victory Over Nami...

 India
4
Revolutionizing Identity Verification: The New Aadhaar App

Revolutionizing Identity Verification: The New Aadhaar App

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026