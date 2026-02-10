Kenyan Aviation Strike Looms: Major Disruptions Expected
Kenyan aviation workers may strike next week, potentially disrupting airport operations nationwide. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union issued a seven-day notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) due to unmet demands regarding a collective bargaining agreement and temporary employment terms for permanent roles.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenyan aviation workers are poised to strike next week, potentially causing widespread disruptions at airports nationwide. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has issued a seven-day notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), according to a union letter dated February 9.
As one of Africa's key air transport hubs, Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport could be significantly affected. However, the exact number of participating workers remains uncertain.
The union's grievances include the KCAA's alleged failure to finalize a collective bargaining agreement and the use of temporary employment terms for positions deemed to be permanent. The aviation authority has not yet commented, stating a response will follow later.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts at Hong Kong Airport: No Injuries Reported
High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport
Gold Bust at Ahmedabad Airport: AIU Seizes Rs 96 Lakh in Gold Bars
Nashik's Ozar Airport Expansion to Propel Regional Growth Ahead of Kumbh Mela 2027
Ozar Airport Expansion: Boosting Nashik's Connectivity & Economic Growth