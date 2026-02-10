Kenyan Aviation Strike Looms: Major Disruptions Expected

Kenyan aviation workers are poised to strike next week, potentially causing widespread disruptions at airports nationwide. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has issued a seven-day notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), according to a union letter dated February 9.

As one of Africa's key air transport hubs, Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport could be significantly affected. However, the exact number of participating workers remains uncertain.

The union's grievances include the KCAA's alleged failure to finalize a collective bargaining agreement and the use of temporary employment terms for positions deemed to be permanent. The aviation authority has not yet commented, stating a response will follow later.

(With inputs from agencies.)