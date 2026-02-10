Left Menu

Kenyan Aviation Strike Looms: Major Disruptions Expected

Kenyan aviation workers may strike next week, potentially disrupting airport operations nationwide. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union issued a seven-day notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) due to unmet demands regarding a collective bargaining agreement and temporary employment terms for permanent roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:18 IST
Kenyan Aviation Strike Looms: Major Disruptions Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan aviation workers are poised to strike next week, potentially causing widespread disruptions at airports nationwide. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has issued a seven-day notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), according to a union letter dated February 9.

As one of Africa's key air transport hubs, Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport could be significantly affected. However, the exact number of participating workers remains uncertain.

The union's grievances include the KCAA's alleged failure to finalize a collective bargaining agreement and the use of temporary employment terms for positions deemed to be permanent. The aviation authority has not yet commented, stating a response will follow later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

 Germany
2
South Korea's Medical Admissions Surge: A Step Towards Resolving Physician Shortages

South Korea's Medical Admissions Surge: A Step Towards Resolving Physician S...

 South Korea
3
Bas de Leede's All-Round Brilliance Propels Netherlands to Victory Over Namibia

Bas de Leede's All-Round Brilliance Propels Netherlands to Victory Over Nami...

 India
4
Revolutionizing Identity Verification: The New Aadhaar App

Revolutionizing Identity Verification: The New Aadhaar App

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026