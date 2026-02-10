India's Steel Export Expansion: New Frontiers in the Middle East and Asia
India is diversifying its steel export markets, focusing on the Middle East and Asian nations. Government-to-government dialogues and agreements with Indian companies are in progress, aiming for outcomes within six months. The initiative seeks to reduce reliance on European markets.
India is actively seeking to expand its steel export markets beyond Europe, focusing on opportunities in the Middle East and Asia, an official has disclosed.
Government officials are engaging in dialogues at various levels, hoping to finalize multiple agreements with Indian companies within the next six months.
By targeting the Middle East—a region witnessing significant infrastructure development—India aims to establish new trade agreements to diversify its steel export portfolio.
