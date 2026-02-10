Emerging Markets: Mixed Fortunes and Investor Insights

Emerging markets, a crucial area for global investors, experienced mixed performances this week. While the MSCI's global EM stocks index indicated a 0.7% rise, currency movements remained subdued. This uptick marked a continuation of positive momentum in equities, reaching a height unseen in over a week.

In Hungary, the forint hit over a two-year high before weakening amid inflation worries. This fluctuation is tied to potential interest rate adjustments based on upcoming inflation data and central bank minutes. Meanwhile, Turkey faced a 2.1% drop in industrial production, hinting at potential monetary policy shifts.

Overall, regional equities are showing strong figures at the start of the year, notably in Hungary, Romania, and Poland, overshadowing U.S. market growth. Analysts highlight the attractiveness of EM equities due to factors like currency depreciation potential and integration into the global AI supply chain.

