Tragedy on the Road: Nepal-India Friendship Bus Collision Claims Young Life

In a tragic accident on Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy was killed and 23 others injured after a Nepal-India Friendship Service bus collided with a truck in Gajraula. The crash occurred around 2 am and was attributed to low visibility due to dense fog.

According to police reports, the bus was carrying passengers from Nepal traveling to Delhi for work when the truck, trying to avoid a stray animal on the road, collided head-on with it. The impact caused the bus to fall into a ditch while the truck overturned, creating chaos at the scene.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated, and 23 victims were extricated with local assistance, police officials reported. Those injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre and later transferred to the district hospital for critical care. Authorities have begun a legal investigation and are working to clear up the subsequent traffic jam.

(With inputs from agencies.)