Sanatan Premier League: Fusing Cricket with Culture and Values

The Sanatan Premier League (SPL) is poised to make its grand debut in March 2026, offering a unique fusion of cricket, culture, and values. Free trials have begun at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, drawing hundreds of aspiring players eager to showcase their skills.

Founded by Mr. Vijay Sharmaji, with Mr. Dev Joshi and Mr. Anand Mishra as co-founders, the league is a brainchild of the Sanatan Cricket Club. It aims to engage young cricketers while guiding them with life's values. Through citywide trials, the SPL seeks players aged 15-40, promising them training camps before a grand tournament in Indore in March.

Supported by revered spiritual leaders, the SPL transcends a mere sporting event, focusing on values and discipline. Selectors present at the trials include Shatrughan Tiwari and others, affirming a commitment to nurturing talent. The league also dedicates itself to social causes, supporting education and healthcare, and emphasizing cultural consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)