Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Reports Impressive Profit Surge Amidst Rapid Expansion

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a remarkable 68.56% rise in net profit to Rs 72.88 crore in Q3 FY26. The company's revenue grew by 13.3% to Rs 2,437.21 crore, driven by strong operational efficiency and store expansion. EBITDA increased by 20% to Rs 482 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) showcased a notable financial performance this quarter, reporting a 68.56% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 72.88 crore for Q3 FY26.

The company, which manages the well-known fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, saw revenue from operations soar by 13.3%, touching Rs 2,437.21 crore. This growth is attributed to significant enhancements in operational efficiency and aggressive store expansion.

JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, also reported a 20% rise in EBITDA, resulting in Rs 482 crore, and improved EBITDA margins by 110 basis points to 19.8%. The company's share value witnessed a 1.58% rise, reflecting investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

