Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Reports Impressive Profit Surge Amidst Rapid Expansion

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) showcased a notable financial performance this quarter, reporting a 68.56% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 72.88 crore for Q3 FY26.

The company, which manages the well-known fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, saw revenue from operations soar by 13.3%, touching Rs 2,437.21 crore. This growth is attributed to significant enhancements in operational efficiency and aggressive store expansion.

JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, also reported a 20% rise in EBITDA, resulting in Rs 482 crore, and improved EBITDA margins by 110 basis points to 19.8%. The company's share value witnessed a 1.58% rise, reflecting investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)