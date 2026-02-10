After months of negotiation, India and the US have reached an interim trade agreement poised to invigorate India's economy and deliver 'double benefits' to domestic entrepreneurs and exporters, according to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The accord, completed last week, sees both nations reducing import duties to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Specifically, the US will lower its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, paving the way for renewed export opportunities. Minister Mandaviya highlighted that despite initially high tariffs, Indian exporters thrived by finding alternative markets.

The agreement also brings social security cover for Indian workers abroad, enhancing previous trade frameworks. Emphasizing a future-focused budget aligned with India's 2047 developmental goals, Mandaviya quelled concerns about diminished Union Budget allocations for Madhya Pradesh, underscoring fiscal appropriateness.

