Left Menu

Interim US-India Trade Pact: A Double Boost for Entrepreneurs

India and the US have finalized an interim trade agreement, which will reduce import duties and bolster economic growth for India. The deal is expected to offer substantial advantages to domestic exporters and entrepreneurs by providing access to the US and new international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:41 IST
Interim US-India Trade Pact: A Double Boost for Entrepreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After months of negotiation, India and the US have reached an interim trade agreement poised to invigorate India's economy and deliver 'double benefits' to domestic entrepreneurs and exporters, according to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The accord, completed last week, sees both nations reducing import duties to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Specifically, the US will lower its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, paving the way for renewed export opportunities. Minister Mandaviya highlighted that despite initially high tariffs, Indian exporters thrived by finding alternative markets.

The agreement also brings social security cover for Indian workers abroad, enhancing previous trade frameworks. Emphasizing a future-focused budget aligned with India's 2047 developmental goals, Mandaviya quelled concerns about diminished Union Budget allocations for Madhya Pradesh, underscoring fiscal appropriateness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over Kolkata Port Land Encroachment Debate

Tensions Rise Over Kolkata Port Land Encroachment Debate

 India
2
Call for Dialogue: Addressing Manipur's Tensions

Call for Dialogue: Addressing Manipur's Tensions

 India
3
Miraculous Plane Landing on Georgia Road: No Serious Injuries Reported

Miraculous Plane Landing on Georgia Road: No Serious Injuries Reported

 United States
4
Scandal and Surrender: Akhtar Ali's Judicial Custody Drama

Scandal and Surrender: Akhtar Ali's Judicial Custody Drama

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026