Left Menu

Global Tug-of-War: Russia Accuses US of Coercive Economic Tactics

Russia criticizes the US for using coercive tactics to dominate the global economy, targeting countries like India from purchasing Russian oil. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accuses the US of leveraging sanctions and tariffs, while highlighting the complicated interplay between US and Russian economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:23 IST
Global Tug-of-War: Russia Accuses US of Coercive Economic Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a sharp critique, Russia has accused the United States of employing coercive tactics to push countries like India away from its oil market. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the US is leveraging tariffs, sanctions, and direct prohibitions as tools to assert its global economic dominance.

During an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov discussed how the US is actively trying to suppress competition by controlling trade, investment, and military-technical ties, particularly with strategic partners such as India and other BRICS members. He emphasized that the West, led by the US, is reluctant to let go of its dominant economic position.

Lavrov also noted Russia's compliance with past US proposals to resolve issues like the Ukrainian crisis, yet criticized the American approach as contradictory, evidenced by the imposition of new sanctions. India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, responded by stating that India will diversify its crude oil sources to ensure a stable supply chain, maintaining national interests at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Stray Animal Management Initiative: A Model for Urban Care

Tripura's Stray Animal Management Initiative: A Model for Urban Care

 India
2
U.S. Retail Sales Stall: A Slow Start to the New Year

U.S. Retail Sales Stall: A Slow Start to the New Year

 United States
3
Fractal Analytics IPO: A Lukewarm Investor Reception

Fractal Analytics IPO: A Lukewarm Investor Reception

 India
4
Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, To Play India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, To Play India in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026