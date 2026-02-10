Global Tug-of-War: Russia Accuses US of Coercive Economic Tactics
Russia criticizes the US for using coercive tactics to dominate the global economy, targeting countries like India from purchasing Russian oil. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accuses the US of leveraging sanctions and tariffs, while highlighting the complicated interplay between US and Russian economic interests.
- Country:
- Russia
In a sharp critique, Russia has accused the United States of employing coercive tactics to push countries like India away from its oil market. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the US is leveraging tariffs, sanctions, and direct prohibitions as tools to assert its global economic dominance.
During an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov discussed how the US is actively trying to suppress competition by controlling trade, investment, and military-technical ties, particularly with strategic partners such as India and other BRICS members. He emphasized that the West, led by the US, is reluctant to let go of its dominant economic position.
Lavrov also noted Russia's compliance with past US proposals to resolve issues like the Ukrainian crisis, yet criticized the American approach as contradictory, evidenced by the imposition of new sanctions. India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, responded by stating that India will diversify its crude oil sources to ensure a stable supply chain, maintaining national interests at the forefront.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- US
- economic dominance
- oil
- India
- BRICS
- Sanctions
- Sergey Lavrov
- trade relations
- energy security