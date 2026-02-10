In a sharp critique, Russia has accused the United States of employing coercive tactics to push countries like India away from its oil market. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the US is leveraging tariffs, sanctions, and direct prohibitions as tools to assert its global economic dominance.

During an interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov discussed how the US is actively trying to suppress competition by controlling trade, investment, and military-technical ties, particularly with strategic partners such as India and other BRICS members. He emphasized that the West, led by the US, is reluctant to let go of its dominant economic position.

Lavrov also noted Russia's compliance with past US proposals to resolve issues like the Ukrainian crisis, yet criticized the American approach as contradictory, evidenced by the imposition of new sanctions. India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, responded by stating that India will diversify its crude oil sources to ensure a stable supply chain, maintaining national interests at the forefront.

