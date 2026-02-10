India's Milk Prices to Remain Stable Amid Dairy Sector Growth

In a reassuring address to consumers and industry stakeholders, Sudhir Kr Singh, President of the Indian Dairy Association, announced that milk prices in India are projected to remain stable through 2026. Singh noted that any future adjustments would hinge on rising input costs, primarily affecting cattle feed, logistics, and other operational expenses.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for safeguarding the dairy sector by excluding it from international trade agreements, notably the India-US interim trade deal. This measure ensures local farmers are protected from cheaper foreign imports, thereby maintaining India's status as a milk-surplus nation.

The focus is also shifting towards boosting milk production in eastern India, with initiatives underway in states like Bihar and Jharkhand. This regional development is part of a broader strategy to distribute dairy production more evenly across the country. The Indian Dairy Association is set to host the 52nd Dairy Industry Conference in 2026, spotlighting expanding opportunities within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)