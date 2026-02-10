Left Menu

India's Milk Prices to Remain Stable Amid Dairy Sector Growth

The Indian Dairy Association's President, Sudhir Kr Singh, indicated no expected increase in milk prices by 2026 unless input costs drive a change. The government’s protection of the dairy sector is praised, while focus shifts to eastern India’s dairy production. An industry conference is planned for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:28 IST
India's Milk Prices to Remain Stable Amid Dairy Sector Growth
Sudhir Kr Singh, President of the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a reassuring address to consumers and industry stakeholders, Sudhir Kr Singh, President of the Indian Dairy Association, announced that milk prices in India are projected to remain stable through 2026. Singh noted that any future adjustments would hinge on rising input costs, primarily affecting cattle feed, logistics, and other operational expenses.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for safeguarding the dairy sector by excluding it from international trade agreements, notably the India-US interim trade deal. This measure ensures local farmers are protected from cheaper foreign imports, thereby maintaining India's status as a milk-surplus nation.

The focus is also shifting towards boosting milk production in eastern India, with initiatives underway in states like Bihar and Jharkhand. This regional development is part of a broader strategy to distribute dairy production more evenly across the country. The Indian Dairy Association is set to host the 52nd Dairy Industry Conference in 2026, spotlighting expanding opportunities within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

 India
2
Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

 India
3
Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

 India
4
Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cases

Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026