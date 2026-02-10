India Advances Infrastructure with GatiShakti and Digital Tools

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry announced on Tuesday that a total of 352 infrastructure projects, amounting to an estimated cost of Rs 16.10 lakh crore, have been evaluated through the PM GatiShakti Network Planning Group (NPG). This group is dedicated to ensuring cohesive and integrated planning for major government initiatives.

Out of the 352 projects assessed, 201 have been officially sanctioned, with 167 currently in the implementation phase. To bolster state-level progress, the Ministry of Finance has allocated Rs 5,000 crore to states via interest-free loans extending over 50 years, under a special capital investment assistance scheme.

Adopting new digital tools, the government actively tracks projects worth Rs 150 crore and above through the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Since July 2025, the PAIMANA portal has been operational, providing detailed project reports. Additionally, a Project Monitoring Group tackles large-scale projects over Rs 500 crore, ensuring timely resolution of issues through a structured five-tier system.

By integrating the National Master Plan, the government aims to accelerate project completions. This strategic alignment has facilitated the resolution of regulatory hurdles, thereby expediting project implementation, as emphasized by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.