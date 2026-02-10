AstraZeneca on Track for 2030 Target Amid Strong Cancer Drug Demand

AstraZeneca anticipates continuous profit growth through 2026, fueled by robust demand for cancer treatments and fresh product launches. The company aims to counteract potential patent losses and pricing pressures, maintaining a focus on major investments in the U.S. and China, its two largest markets.

CEO Pascal Soriot remains optimistic about reaching the company's $80 billion sales goal by 2030, supported by over 20 anticipated drug launches. Despite changing U.S. trade and healthcare policies, AstraZeneca's shares rose modestly, with Barclays analysts describing the update as reassuring.

The company acknowledges some effects from U.S. drug pricing regulations on its earnings projection for the year. However, their commitment to expansion is underscored by significant manufacturing and investment deals in the U.S. and China, signaling an ongoing emphasis on growth amid changing market conditions.