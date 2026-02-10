Left Menu

AstraZeneca on Track for 2030 Target Amid Strong Cancer Drug Demand

AstraZeneca projects stable profit growth in 2026, driven by high demand for cancer drugs and new product launches despite pricing pressures and patent losses. CEO Pascal Soriot is aiming for $80 billion in annual sales by 2030 with over 20 slated drug launches, focusing heavily on the U.S. and China markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:53 IST
AstraZeneca on Track for 2030 Target Amid Strong Cancer Drug Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca anticipates continuous profit growth through 2026, fueled by robust demand for cancer treatments and fresh product launches. The company aims to counteract potential patent losses and pricing pressures, maintaining a focus on major investments in the U.S. and China, its two largest markets.

CEO Pascal Soriot remains optimistic about reaching the company's $80 billion sales goal by 2030, supported by over 20 anticipated drug launches. Despite changing U.S. trade and healthcare policies, AstraZeneca's shares rose modestly, with Barclays analysts describing the update as reassuring.

The company acknowledges some effects from U.S. drug pricing regulations on its earnings projection for the year. However, their commitment to expansion is underscored by significant manufacturing and investment deals in the U.S. and China, signaling an ongoing emphasis on growth amid changing market conditions.

TRENDING

1
Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

 India
2
Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

 India
3
Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

 India
4
Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cases

Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026