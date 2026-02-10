Left Menu

India Advances in Global Business with Strategic Reforms

India bolstered its ease of doing business ranking, thanks to reforms like BRAP and RCB, preparing for the World Bank's B-READY assessment in 2026. Steps included streamlining regulations, digitizing processes, and simplifying compliances, making India an attractive investment hub and enhancing investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:05 IST
India Advances in Global Business with Strategic Reforms
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's quest to become a more business-friendly destination has gained momentum, with the nation's dramatic improvement in the ease of doing business index. As the country prepares for the World Bank's upcoming B-READY assessment in 2026, significant strides have been made, as highlighted in a recent release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The previous World Bank's Doing Business Report, which ceased in 2020, saw India climb 79 places over five years to rank 63rd in 2019. The introduction of the B-READY assessment in 2024 is set to further scrutinize the business environment in over 180 countries. Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Jitin Prasada, affirmed the government's commitment to creating an investment-friendly ecosystem, emphasizing the government's clear aim to make India a lucrative investment destination.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) initiated the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) in 2014, focusing on enhancing the domestic business climate through regulatory streamlining and digitization. With over 9,700 reforms across India, significant advancements include the introduction of single window systems and digital business processes, reducing both time and costs for businesses. Moreover, under the Regulatory Compliance Burden initiative, over 47,000 compliance requirements were slashed, facilitating ease of business exponentially.

TRENDING

1
Revealed: Epstein's Intricate Web of European Connections

Revealed: Epstein's Intricate Web of European Connections

 Global
2
Crackdown on Rule-Breaking Auto Rickshaws in Eastern Delhi

Crackdown on Rule-Breaking Auto Rickshaws in Eastern Delhi

 India
3
Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

 Global
4
Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026