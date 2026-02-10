Crackdown on Rule-Breaking Auto Rickshaws in Eastern Delhi

The Traffic Police have initiated a campaign targeting three-seater auto rickshaws registered in other states, which are creating congestion and public nuisance in eastern Delhi, particularly in the northeast sector, officials announced on Tuesday.

Over a 15-day period, authorities issued 1,281 challans and impounded 155 offending vehicles, responding to numerous complaints from residents in areas like Shiv Vihar and Loni. The residents' welfare association of Khajuri Khas also vocalized concerns over improper parking and unauthorized operations.

The enforcement drive includes intensified surveillance and checks at major traffic junctions, border points, and congestion-prone areas. Many auto rickshaws from outside Delhi were found lacking valid permits, fitness certificates, and other required documentation. The police promised strict action against violators to restore traffic discipline.

