Left Menu

Jeweller's Treasure: P N Gadgil Jewellers' Profits Surge Despite Golden Challenges

P N Gadgil Jewellers saw a 98.64% increase in profit after tax to Rs 170.91 crore during Q3 FY26, driven by 35.58% revenue growth amid festive demand and gold price volatility. Their success was fueled by increased studded jewellery sales and efficient cost management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:31 IST
Jeweller's Treasure: P N Gadgil Jewellers' Profits Surge Despite Golden Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

P N Gadgil Jewellers has reported a remarkable 98.64% increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 170.91 crore. This represents a significant rise from Rs 86.04 crore in the same period the previous year, the company revealed on Monday.

The jewellery retailer's revenue from operations also saw substantial growth, increasing by 35.58% to Rs 3,302.61 crore. This surge was backed by strong festive and wedding demand, despite challenges posed by gold price fluctuations.

The rise in profitability was largely due to a favorable product mix, increased sales of studded jewellery, and disciplined cost management, according to Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Saurabh Gadgil. The company plans to focus on same-store sales growth and maintaining profitable performance amid continued festive demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MPs Demand Increased Infrastructure Funds Amid Rising Costs

MPs Demand Increased Infrastructure Funds Amid Rising Costs

 India
2
ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding

ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding

 India
3
Raj Thackeray Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over Language Remarks

Raj Thackeray Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over Language Remarks

 India
4
Political Drama: The Re-Arrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

Political Drama: The Re-Arrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026