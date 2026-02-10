Jeweller's Treasure: P N Gadgil Jewellers' Profits Surge Despite Golden Challenges

P N Gadgil Jewellers has reported a remarkable 98.64% increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 170.91 crore. This represents a significant rise from Rs 86.04 crore in the same period the previous year, the company revealed on Monday.

The jewellery retailer's revenue from operations also saw substantial growth, increasing by 35.58% to Rs 3,302.61 crore. This surge was backed by strong festive and wedding demand, despite challenges posed by gold price fluctuations.

The rise in profitability was largely due to a favorable product mix, increased sales of studded jewellery, and disciplined cost management, according to Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Saurabh Gadgil. The company plans to focus on same-store sales growth and maintaining profitable performance amid continued festive demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)