Titagarh Rail Systems Enters Wagon Leasing Arena

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd gains approval to register as a Wagon Leasing Company, opening opportunities to lease wagons across India's rail network. This move, following Indian Railways' scheme, aims to bolster private participation in rolling stock ownership and enhance freight transportation efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has received approval from the Ministry of Railways to register as a Wagon Leasing Company, a strategic move that enables the company to own and lease wagons across the national railway network.

This development is part of the Indian Railways' Wagon Leasing Scheme, aimed at encouraging private sector involvement in rolling stock ownership and boosting freight transportation efficiency. With this new approval, Titagarh Rail Systems is positioned to strengthen its integrated presence in wagon manufacturing, asset ownership, and freight mobility solutions.

The company is contemplating the creation of a new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to facilitate the wagon leasing activities. Throughout this process, Titagarh Rail Systems plans to comply with all operational, safety, and regulatory requirements as outlined by Indian Railways and pursue opportunities that align with its long-term growth strategy.

