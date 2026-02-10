Left Menu

Adani Group Faces US Probe Over Iranian LPG Imports

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, is under investigation by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control for alleged imports of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is cooperating with the investigation, which probes transactions potentially involving sanctioned entities.

  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the Adani Group, has been approached by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over claims of importing Iranian LPG. This civil investigation stems from a Wall Street Journal report alleging that the imports might have sidestepped US sanctions.

According to the Adani Group, the company is actively cooperating with OFAC and stresses that the communication from the US authority is merely a request for information without any assertions of non-compliance. The group maintains that no cargo from Iran, including shipments or vessels linked to the country, is handled at its ports.

The Adani Group stopped all LPG imports on June 2, 2025, well in advance of this request, and reiterated that LPG was a minor part of its revenue. This investigation adds to the scrutiny the conglomerate has faced since early 2023 regarding stock manipulation claims by Hindenburg Research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

