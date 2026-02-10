India–US Trade Agreement: A New Frontier for Growth

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar expressed strong support on Tuesday for the India–US trade agreement, highlighting its potential as a transformative agent for India's progression toward a developed nation status. Addressing the media, Jakhar emphasized that the deal not only acts as a 'protective shield' for farmers but also serves as a 'runway' for national development.

Jakhar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for negotiating the agreement amid international challenges, paralleling the 'Make America Great Again' initiative with Modi's 'Make India Great' policy. He outlined the agreement's benefits, including safeguarding India's agriculture while enhancing its ability to export industrial goods and import advanced technologies.

The trade pact, according to Jakhar, enables Indian goods to enter US markets with the lowest tariffs compared to other nations, facilitating industrial and commercial growth. Particularly, it promises significant advantages for Punjab's textile industry and overall economy, generating employment and fostering development without compromising farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)