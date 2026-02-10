Left Menu

Britannia Industries Sees Profitable Quarter with Double-Digit Profit Growth

Britannia Industries Ltd reported a 17.14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 682.14 crore for Q3 FY26, driven by strong performance in biscuits and adjacent categories. Revenue increased by 8.21% to Rs 4,969.82 crore. CEO Rakshit Hargave attributes growth to brand investments and a stable commodity environment.

  • India

Britannia Industries Ltd announced a significant 17.14% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 682.14 crore. This growth was primarily driven by the company's strong performance in both the biscuits and adjacent categories.

According to a regulatory filing, the company reported that its revenue from operations surged by 8.21% to Rs 4,969.82 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 4,592.62 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses also saw a 6% rise, amounting to Rs 4,107.59 crore.

Rakshit Hargave, Britannia's Managing Director & CEO, highlighted the return to healthy growth, stating that consolidated revenue growth of 9.5%, alongside a stable commodity environment, has bolstered the company's position. Looking forward, Britannia plans to focus on enhancing brand experiences and product innovations to cater to diverse cultural preferences.

