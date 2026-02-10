Left Menu

Dilip Buildcon's Profitable Leap Amidst Strategic Asset Transfer

Dilip Buildcon Ltd reported a profit boost to Rs 789 crore in Q3 FY2025-26 from a Rs 158 crore profit last year, thanks to a Rs 585 crore one-time gain. The company's order book reached a record high of Rs 29,372 crore, signaling robust growth across various infrastructure segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:36 IST
Dilip Buildcon's Profitable Leap Amidst Strategic Asset Transfer
  • Country:
  • India

Multi-asset infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has reported an impressive profit surge of Rs 789 crore for the October-December quarter of FY2025-26, as revealed in a recent exchange filing. This significant increase stems largely from a one-off gain of Rs 585 crore, derived from transferring equity interests in seven Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road assets to an InvIT.

The company's quarterly revenue stood at Rs 2,138 crore, a slight decline from Rs 2,590 crore recorded in the same period last year. Despite this, DBL's order book soared to an all-time high of Rs 29,372 crore, driven by strong inflows across diverse sectors including roads, tunnels, irrigation, metro rail, water, and mining.

Commenting on the quarter's performance, Dilip Suryavanshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Dilip Buildcon Ltd, expressed optimism about future growth, citing a promising recovery in order allotments post-elections. He emphasized the encouragement derived from robust order inflows, which have propelled their order book to new heights.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

 Global
2
Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

 India
3
Tech and Retail Jolts: S&P 500 Retains Balance Amid Market Swings

Tech and Retail Jolts: S&P 500 Retains Balance Amid Market Swings

 Global
4
Bio-driven Solutions: Revamping Urban Drainage Systems for a Greener Tomorrow

Bio-driven Solutions: Revamping Urban Drainage Systems for a Greener Tomorro...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026