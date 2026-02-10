Dilip Buildcon's Profitable Leap Amidst Strategic Asset Transfer

Multi-asset infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) has reported an impressive profit surge of Rs 789 crore for the October-December quarter of FY2025-26, as revealed in a recent exchange filing. This significant increase stems largely from a one-off gain of Rs 585 crore, derived from transferring equity interests in seven Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road assets to an InvIT.

The company's quarterly revenue stood at Rs 2,138 crore, a slight decline from Rs 2,590 crore recorded in the same period last year. Despite this, DBL's order book soared to an all-time high of Rs 29,372 crore, driven by strong inflows across diverse sectors including roads, tunnels, irrigation, metro rail, water, and mining.

Commenting on the quarter's performance, Dilip Suryavanshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Dilip Buildcon Ltd, expressed optimism about future growth, citing a promising recovery in order allotments post-elections. He emphasized the encouragement derived from robust order inflows, which have propelled their order book to new heights.