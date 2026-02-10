Gold Prices Steady Amid Economic Uncertainities
Gold prices stabilized after fluctuating as flat U.S. retail sales data sparked hope for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Despite economic uncertainties, gold futures rose, showcasing the market's cautious optimism. Investors are now eyeing upcoming jobs and inflation data for further clarity.
Gold prices found stability after a brief decline on Tuesday, buoyed by flat U.S. retail sales data which spurred expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The anticipation builds as investors watch for crucial jobs and inflation metrics, with the spot gold price slightly increasing to $5,058.86 per ounce by mid-morning.
Weak economic data and ongoing geopolitical tensions support the gold market, as attention pivots towards the upcoming release of nonfarm payroll and Consumer Price Index figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
