Gold Prices Steady Amid Economic Uncertainities

Gold prices found stability after a brief decline on Tuesday, buoyed by flat U.S. retail sales data which spurred expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The anticipation builds as investors watch for crucial jobs and inflation metrics, with the spot gold price slightly increasing to $5,058.86 per ounce by mid-morning.

Weak economic data and ongoing geopolitical tensions support the gold market, as attention pivots towards the upcoming release of nonfarm payroll and Consumer Price Index figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)