Left Menu

RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods Sector

Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd, known for its Manna brand, has been acquired by Reliance's FMCG arm, RCPL. The acquisition aims to broaden RCPL's reach in the health foods sector, leveraging Manna's portfolio of millet-based products. RCPL plans to use its resources to make Manna a nationwide brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:21 IST
RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG division of Reliance Industries, has announced its acquisition of Tamil Nadu-based Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move is set to expand RCPL's reach in the growing health foods market.

Southern Health Foods, recognized for its popular 'Manna' brand, has been delivering high-quality health foods like millet flour, oats, and multigrain mixes for over 20 years. The acquisition aligns with RCPL's strategy to deliver global quality products at affordable prices, further strengthening its packaged foods portfolio.

RCPL Director T Krishnakumar emphasized the trust that the Manna brand has earned in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. With the acquisition, RCPL plans to leverage its distribution and R&D capabilities, aiming to transform Manna into a household name across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Modern Warfare: India's New Tactical Drone

Revolutionizing Modern Warfare: India's New Tactical Drone

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Resolute Stand Amid Political Storm

Keir Starmer's Resolute Stand Amid Political Storm

 United Kingdom
3
Kavita Mule Elected as Nanded's First Woman Mayor Amid Fierce Contest

Kavita Mule Elected as Nanded's First Woman Mayor Amid Fierce Contest

 India
4
Gold Drops Amid Economic Data Anticipation

Gold Drops Amid Economic Data Anticipation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026