RCPL Acquires Southern Health Foods, Strengthens Footprint in Health Foods Sector

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG division of Reliance Industries, has announced its acquisition of Tamil Nadu-based Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move is set to expand RCPL's reach in the growing health foods market.

Southern Health Foods, recognized for its popular 'Manna' brand, has been delivering high-quality health foods like millet flour, oats, and multigrain mixes for over 20 years. The acquisition aligns with RCPL's strategy to deliver global quality products at affordable prices, further strengthening its packaged foods portfolio.

RCPL Director T Krishnakumar emphasized the trust that the Manna brand has earned in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. With the acquisition, RCPL plans to leverage its distribution and R&D capabilities, aiming to transform Manna into a household name across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)