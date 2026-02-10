Congress Criticizes India-US Trade Deal as 'Coerced Opening'

The Indian National Congress has strongly criticized the recent India-US trade deal, calling it a 'coerced opening' instead of the 'calibrated opening' that was promised. Party communications general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, stated that India has been compelled to concede more than it gains from this agreement.

Ramesh took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, highlighting the disparity between the government's portrayal of the deal and the actual understanding by the United States. He accused the Modi government of spreading propaganda and claimed that India's supposed edge over Bangladesh in textile exports to the US has been undermined.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has announced a significant trade agreement with the US, securing a reduced 19 percent tariff for textiles and garments manufactured with US materials. This deal includes a mechanism for such goods, made from US-produced cotton and man-made fibres, to enjoy zero reciprocal tariff in the US market.