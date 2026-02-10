Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue

India and China have embarked on a diplomatic journey to bolster their bilateral relations, with an emphasis on addressing pivotal trade concerns. Senior officials from both nations, including India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, held discussions to stabilise ties that had been strained by long-standing military tensions.

The recent dialogues underscored the essential need for peace along the border to facilitate overall relationship progress. Both sides acknowledged the positive momentum and highlighted the importance of enhancing people-to-people exchanges as part of their bilateral initiatives. The talks also explored sensitive issues around trade, particularly China's export control measures on essential minerals.

As part of the India-China Strategic Dialogue, the leaders committed to implementing guidance from their national leaders and agreed on the need to finalise an updated air services agreement swiftly. This dialogue took place ahead of the BRICS Sherpa meeting, illustrating both countries' commitment to improving visa facilitation and resuming cultural exchanges such as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

