India Shifts Energy Purchases from Russia to America Amid Trade Talks

India is strategically reducing its procurement of Russian oil while increasing energy purchases from the United States and other global sources. This transition is a segment of broader trade negotiations between the US and India, as confirmed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Following discussions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two nations have delineated a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade. Critical to these negotiations was the US concession to remove a 25% tariff on Indian imports, acknowledging India's pivot from Russian oil.

Greer highlighted that India's previous reliance on discounted Russian oil was a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With India planning to slash digital service taxes and lower tariffs on US goods ranging from industrial products to agricultural items, the agreement stands to benefit both countries economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)