Canada Set to Certify Gulfstream Jets Amid US-Canada Trade Tensions

The FAA expects Canada to certify Gulfstream business jets delayed by years, following pressure from President Trump. If unresolved, potential decertification of Canadian Bombardier jets threatened economic implications. This certification move aims to avert aviation disruptions and soothe US-Canada trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 04:56 IST
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expressed on Tuesday the anticipation that Canada would soon announce certification for several Gulfstream business jets, a process that has faced years of delay. This development follows intense scrutiny and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has recently expressed frustrations over trade relations with Canada.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, speaking to reporters at Capitol Hill, confirmed that the announcement was expected later in the week. A representative for Canada's transport minister echoed that discussions with Gulfstream and the FAA were ongoing regarding the jets' certification. The delays have placed a strain on the broader trade context between the two nations.

Previously, President Trump had threatened to impose steep tariffs and decertify Canadian-manufactured Bombardier Global Express jets. Such action, if realized, could significantly impede U.S. airlines, including American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which utilize these aircraft for regional operations. In the backdrop of these aviation and trade tensions, both governments are working towards a resolution to avert potential economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

