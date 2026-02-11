Left Menu

White House Revises US-India Trade Deal Details

The White House has revised its fact sheet on the interim US-India trade deal, removing 'pulses' from the list of American products on which India will eliminate or reduce tariffs. The revised document reflects adjustments in trade commitments, emphasizing India's intention to purchase $500 billion of American products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:14 IST
White House Revises US-India Trade Deal Details
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House has amended its fact sheet concerning the interim trade agreement between the United States and India, notably omitting 'pulses' from the list of U.S. products for which India will cut or eliminate tariffs.

The original document had cited commitments for India to lower tariffs on various American goods, including certain pulses, a term absent in the latest update. Additionally, language regarding India's trade commitments has been softened from 'committed' to 'intends.'

Despite these revisions, the core of the agreement remains intact, with India poised to purchase over $500 billion worth of U.S. goods across several sectors, including energy and technology, over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

 India
2
Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports

 Thailand
3
Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

 Global
4
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026