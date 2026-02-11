White House Revises US-India Trade Deal Details

The White House has amended its fact sheet concerning the interim trade agreement between the United States and India, notably omitting 'pulses' from the list of U.S. products for which India will cut or eliminate tariffs.

The original document had cited commitments for India to lower tariffs on various American goods, including certain pulses, a term absent in the latest update. Additionally, language regarding India's trade commitments has been softened from 'committed' to 'intends.'

Despite these revisions, the core of the agreement remains intact, with India poised to purchase over $500 billion worth of U.S. goods across several sectors, including energy and technology, over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)