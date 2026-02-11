Revamping Swatch: The Need for Innovation and Governance Reforms

Swatch must revitalize its innovation, consolidate its brand lineup, and undergo governance reforms to counteract years of decreasing profits and regain investor trust. The Swiss watch giant proposed the appointment of businessman Andreas Rickenbacher to its board, marking only the second new board addition in a decade.

Rickenbacher's potential inclusion comes amidst criticism of Swatch's static leadership and outdated brand appeal since the passing of founder Nicolas Hayek. Activist investors and analysts call for substantial board reform, noting the family's entrenched control through a dual-class share structure.

In light of Swatch's broader challenges, such as its expansive yet underperforming brand portfolio and production inefficiencies, both investors and analysts suggest focusing on high-margin luxury brands and adjusting production strategies as paths to recovery.

