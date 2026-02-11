Left Menu

Revamping Swatch: The Need for Innovation and Governance Reforms

Swiss watchmaker Swatch is urged to innovate, streamline its brand portfolio, and reform governance after years of declining profits and waning market value. The company proposed adding Andreas Rickenbacher to its board, but analysts argue for deeper changes. Critics highlight family control and call for independent directors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:41 IST
Revamping Swatch: The Need for Innovation and Governance Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swatch must revitalize its innovation, consolidate its brand lineup, and undergo governance reforms to counteract years of decreasing profits and regain investor trust. The Swiss watch giant proposed the appointment of businessman Andreas Rickenbacher to its board, marking only the second new board addition in a decade.

Rickenbacher's potential inclusion comes amidst criticism of Swatch's static leadership and outdated brand appeal since the passing of founder Nicolas Hayek. Activist investors and analysts call for substantial board reform, noting the family's entrenched control through a dual-class share structure.

In light of Swatch's broader challenges, such as its expansive yet underperforming brand portfolio and production inefficiencies, both investors and analysts suggest focusing on high-margin luxury brands and adjusting production strategies as paths to recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision to order NIA probe.

Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Honors Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 'Samarpan Diwas'

Uttar Pradesh Honors Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 'Samarpan Diwas'

 India
3
Neutrinos Revolutionize Claims Automation with AI Power

Neutrinos Revolutionize Claims Automation with AI Power

 India
4
Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case

Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026