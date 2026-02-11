Travel in 2026: Millennials and Gen Z Lead Global Exploration with Experiences Over Purchases

A recent survey from Klook's Travel Pulse 2026 indicates a growing inclination among global travelers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, to spend more on travel festivities. Noteworthy, they're not only traveling domestically but have amplified their international travel endeavors, propelling new ways of exploration. This transformation is driven by heightened travel intent, focus on experiences, and favoring multi-destination journeys.

The research outlined that 88% of travelers plan to either increase or maintain their travel expenditure in 2026, with Asia Pacific travelers showing a 50% higher propensity to boost spending than their European and American counterparts. Moreover, 90% of global travelers aspire to head internationally, with 61% aiming for excursions within the year's first half. Marcus Yong, Klook's VP of Global Marketing, noted an evolving travel value assessment where experiences take precedence over traditional travel checklists.

The survey, covering insights from over 11,000 consumers across various nations, indicates a dive into experiences over material goods, especially within the Asia Pacific. There's a marked preference for paying more for immersive experiences, indicating a shift towards experience-first travel. Meanwhile, instead of choosing familiar or new destinations, travelers now prefer combining both in one trip, extending their journeys beyond major cities into culturally rich and lesser-known locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)