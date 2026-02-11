Hyderabad's Startup Ecosystem Sparks Global Ambitions at GTM Unbound Events
Hyderabad's startup community united for two impactful events organized by GTM Unbound, in collaboration with AWS and other partners. Over 200 founders and investors focused on AI, capital, and growth, fostering a collaborative, knowledge-driven environment. The platform aims to expand into the Middle East and Singapore, promoting founder-centric ecosystems.
The startup ecosystem in Hyderabad witnessed a significant gathering on January 22 and 23 as GTM Unbound, along with Amazon Web Services (AWS), FinStackk, Efficient Capital Labs, Sorin Investments, and Dallas Venture Capital, orchestrated two impactful events.
These events saw over 200 founders and investors come together, underscoring the city's growing influence as a hub for AI-driven businesses. Discussions spanned across capital, revenue strategies, and cloud infrastructure, with emphasis on genuine founder needs, transcending superficial networking.
The successful engagement marks a strong alignment between Hyderabad's entrepreneurs and regional ecosystem partners, as GTM Unbound plans to expand its founder-focused initiatives to the Middle East, Singapore, and ten Indian cities, cementing its commitment to nurturing collaborative startup communities.
