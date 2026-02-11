Left Menu

TSMC Boosts Investment Amid AI Demand Surge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has announced a nearly $45 billion capital budget to enhance its tech capacity in response to growing AI demand. Notable initiatives include constructing fabrication plants and rewarding employees with substantial bonuses, reflecting the company's soaring profitability in the booming AI market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:22 IST
Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has announced a significant capital budget of USD 44.96 billion to expand its advanced technology capacity, responding to the global surge in demand for artificial intelligence. The decision, made at TSMC's inaugural board meeting in Kumamoto, Japan, involves funds allocated to upgrading advanced packaging, constructing new fabrication plants, and installing essential facility systems.

According to a report by Focus Taiwan, this massive budget allocation ensures the chipmaker's ability to fulfill its long-term technology roadmap. TSMC aims to enhance its capacity for advanced, mature, and specialized technologies to meet the increasing global requirements. During a recent meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, TSMC CEO CC Wei disclosed plans to upgrade its second facility in Kumamoto, focusing on producing 3-nanometer chips to cater to the rising demand in AI applications.

The board also approved a historic distribution of employee bonuses and profit-sharing, totaling approximately NT$206.15 billion (around USD 6.53 billion) for 2025, marking a 46.62 percent increase from the previous year. This payout demonstrates the company's ability to capitalize on the global AI boom. Additionally, a cash dividend of NT$6.0 (about USD 0.19) per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was approved, with shareholders expected to benefit starting July 9.

